EMCOR Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th.

EMCOR Group has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group to earn $7.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $87.36 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.15.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EMCOR Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 85.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,393 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of EMCOR Group worth $17,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

