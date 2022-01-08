Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Short Interest Up 21.7% in December

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 383,600 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 315,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider William Charles sold 21,058 shares of Emerald stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $99,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Emerald in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerald by 1,186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 23,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerald stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 149,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,001. Emerald has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $259.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 86.06% and a negative net margin of 110.55%.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc engages in the operation of business-to-business trade shows. The firm serves the gift, home & general merchandise, sports, design and construction, technology and jewelry sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commerce, Design and Technology and All Other. The Commerce segment includes events and services covering merchandising, licensing, and retail sourcing and marketing to enable professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

