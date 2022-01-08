Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $116.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ENTA. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.56.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ENTA stock opened at $68.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $284,665.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,117 shares of company stock worth $2,262,822. 11.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 106,140.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.