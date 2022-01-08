Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Downgraded to Hold at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$60.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENB. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a C$53.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.16.

ENB opened at C$51.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$103.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$49.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$42.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.0800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.73%.

In other Enbridge news, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.13, for a total transaction of C$130,432.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,035 shares in the company, valued at C$8,087,524.55. Insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691 over the last 90 days.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

