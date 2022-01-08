Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 124.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,438 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $26,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 54.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 75.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 377.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

NYSE EHC opened at $64.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.37. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.