Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Receives $8.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 27.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

