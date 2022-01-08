Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.63. 82,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 23,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Entrée Resources from C$1.10 to C$1.05 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $120.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.72 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF)

Entrée Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company that focuses on the exploration, development, and acquisition of base metal projects. The firm explores for gold and copper metals. Its projects includes two separate land holdings Oyu Tolgoi mining and Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi. The company was founded by Cary Pinkowski on July 19, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

