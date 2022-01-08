Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 53.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 55.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 42.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 372,018 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,497,000 after buying an additional 111,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Enviva Partners by 70.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter.

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on EVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Enviva Partners stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. Enviva Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $44.40 and a 12 month high of $75.25.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $237.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 0.05%. Equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners, LP will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -460.27%.

About Enviva Partners

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.