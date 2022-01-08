Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Equinox Gold from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.75 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, lowered their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.
Shares of CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.90.
About Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
