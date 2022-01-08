Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) from a sector perform rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$93.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.93.

EQGPF opened at $58.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.12. Equitable Group has a twelve month low of $41.29 and a twelve month high of $65.00.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

