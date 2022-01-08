Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the November 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $473,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,144 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,038. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Equitable by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EQH opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $36.09.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.55.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

