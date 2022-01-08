Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Natera, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Natera in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($4.10) for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Natera’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.93) EPS.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.08.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $75.15 on Friday. Natera has a one year low of $74.87 and a one year high of $129.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average is $108.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Natera by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 239.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 27.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 94.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $1,307,053.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 161,574 shares of company stock valued at $12,898,359. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

