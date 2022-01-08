Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SYF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.24.

SYF stock opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYF. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after buying an additional 15,834 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,398,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,052,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,773,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,626,000 after buying an additional 1,779,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

