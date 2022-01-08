Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Connect Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.57) per share for the year. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Connect Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Connect Biopharma from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Shares of CNTB opened at $4.61 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $29.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Connect Biopharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

