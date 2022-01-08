Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $2,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 16.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,774,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,075,000 after buying an additional 6,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,162,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,327 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,971,000 after purchasing an additional 323,022 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.54.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.51 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

