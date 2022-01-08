ESBC Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $571,137.96 and approximately $51,720.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ESBC Profile

ESBC (CRYPTO:ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 31,123,570 coins and its circulating supply is 30,844,116 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

