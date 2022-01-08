Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Shares of EPRT opened at $28.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 378,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,683 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

