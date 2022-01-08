ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SINV) Shares Up 7.6%

ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SINV)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.07. Approximately 265 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 88% from the average daily volume of 141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.93.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime 2x Daily Inverse Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.