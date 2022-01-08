Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Sells $938,894.88 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total value of $938,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $185.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $244.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.79. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.80 and a 12 month high of $307.75.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. Truist boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.