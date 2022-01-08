Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $123.35 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.40. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.58.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

