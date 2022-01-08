Euronet Worldwide’s (EEFT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $165.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $123.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.57.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.