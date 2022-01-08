eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Approximately 1,167,339 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 712,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

The firm has a market cap of £8.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.05.

In other eve Sleep news, insider Mike Lloyd acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($8,085.16).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

