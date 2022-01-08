EvenCoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,676.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. In the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $58,403.95 and approximately $4,676.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.76 or 0.00418664 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000146 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00009305 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000920 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $532.23 or 0.01267770 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EvenCoin is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

