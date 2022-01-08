Everipedia (IQ) Achieves Market Capitalization of $108.72 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 8th. Everipedia has a market cap of $108.72 million and $4.65 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00078445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.06 or 0.07324442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,856.30 or 1.00022293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006842 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s genesis date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,450,102 coins. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

