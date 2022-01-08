EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.35. EVI Industries shares last traded at $31.84, with a volume of 30,135 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The company has a market cap of $396.30 million, a PE ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60.

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.56%.

In related news, Director Hal M. Lucas sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $45,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of EVI Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 313.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations; and also sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

