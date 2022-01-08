Exeedme (XED) Price Hits $0.43

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. During the last week, Exeedme has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $27.86 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00057896 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.03 or 0.00081499 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,091.19 or 0.07402461 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,719.28 or 0.99904924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00071076 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006770 BTC.

About Exeedme

Exeedme launched on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

