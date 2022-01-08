Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

In other Exelon news, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total value of $695,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Exelon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 40.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 108.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $56.64. 8,421,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,712,386. Exelon has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $58.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31. The company has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

