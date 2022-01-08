Experian (LON:EXPN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EXPN. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($50.53) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($55.25) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.08) target price on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,108.33 ($41.89).

Shares of LON EXPN opened at GBX 3,414 ($46.00) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £31.51 billion and a PE ratio of 42.30. Experian has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,265 ($30.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,689 ($49.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,495.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,228.21.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Experian’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

