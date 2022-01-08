Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.88.

EXTR stock opened at $14.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00 and a beta of 1.89. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.55.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 118.57% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $1,601,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $58,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,000 shares of company stock worth $4,596,741. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 27,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 414.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

