Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $22,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 434,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16. The stock has a market cap of $291.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.94.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

