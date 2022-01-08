Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $76.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.94.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM stock opened at $68.88 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $44,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.