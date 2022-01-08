Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eyenovia from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Eyenovia stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.46.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Eyenovia will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $273,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $345,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 259,511 shares of company stock worth $952,856 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 14.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 19.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 246.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 32.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 197,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the third quarter worth about $852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.21% of the company’s stock.

About Eyenovia

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Featured Story: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eyenovia (EYEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.