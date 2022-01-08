Fagan Associates Inc. Sells 545 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fagan Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,944 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.3% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 8.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 7,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 28.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 188,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,459,000 after buying an additional 41,835 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 48.3% during the third quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total transaction of $32,248,273.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock valued at $214,977,545 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.40.

Shares of MA opened at $370.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $306.00 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $346.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

