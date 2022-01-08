Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Holdings Boosted by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.63.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $440.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $398.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.85.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

