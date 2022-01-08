Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Given New $590.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $550.00 to $590.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $547.63.

FICO stock opened at $440.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $439.85. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $334.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total transaction of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

