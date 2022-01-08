Falcon Project (FNT) Price Reaches $0.0005

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $1,300.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded down 25.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00057167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00076100 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.32 or 0.07339919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,983.63 or 0.99994933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00070464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006870 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official website is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

