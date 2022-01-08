Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG)’s share price rose 4.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49. Approximately 371 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.35.

Farmers & Merchants Bancshares, Inc (Maryland) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts for local consumers. The firm also provides credit and deposit services for small to medium size businesses and the agricultural community.

