Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Head to Head Survey

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) and AMEN Properties (OTCMKTS:AMEN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Farmland Partners and AMEN Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmland Partners 0.05% -0.82% -0.24% AMEN Properties 90.95% 50.49% 47.25%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Farmland Partners and AMEN Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmland Partners 0 2 1 0 2.33 AMEN Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Farmland Partners currently has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Farmland Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than AMEN Properties.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Farmland Partners and AMEN Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmland Partners $50.69 million 7.56 $7.12 million ($0.32) -36.50 AMEN Properties $1.14 million 20.22 -$470,000.00 N/A N/A

Farmland Partners has higher revenue and earnings than AMEN Properties.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.2% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of AMEN Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Farmland Partners has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMEN Properties has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. AMEN Properties pays an annual dividend of $30.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Farmland Partners pays out -62.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Farmland Partners beats AMEN Properties on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans. The company was founded on September 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc. engages in owning a portfolio of cash-producing properties, including real estate, and oil and gas interests. The company was founded in January 1997 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

