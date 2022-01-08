FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) vs. Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Critical Contrast

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) and Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Yiren Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A Yiren Digital $607.20 million 0.43 -$106.17 million $0.26 12.00

FG New America Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Yiren Digital.

Risk & Volatility

FG New America Acquisition has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yiren Digital has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FG New America Acquisition and Yiren Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80 Yiren Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

FG New America Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 120.93%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Yiren Digital.

Profitability

This table compares FG New America Acquisition and Yiren Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Yiren Digital 3.19% 19.52% 11.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.0% of Yiren Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 42.2% of Yiren Digital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yiren Digital beats FG New America Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions. The company was founded by Ning Tang in March 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

