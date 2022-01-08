Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $53.19

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $53.19 and traded as low as $52.70. Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 3,140 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $301.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDBC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 109.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 208.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter worth $122,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

