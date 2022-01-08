Fiduciary Planning LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for about 0.5% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in 3M in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Shares of MMM stock opened at $179.95 on Friday. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.38 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.77.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.