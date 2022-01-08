Fiduciary Planning LLC Buys New Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 65.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in W. P. Carey by 33.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in W. P. Carey by 111.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 26,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $80.66 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $83.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

