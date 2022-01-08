Fiduciary Planning LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fiduciary Planning LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $157.83 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $286.88 billion, a PE ratio of 144.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.93.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

