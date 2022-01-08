Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 912,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,055 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $38,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $39,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $46,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $48.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

