Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Its product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network and digital channels. Finance of America, formerly known as Replay Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irving, TX. “

Get Finance Of America Companies alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Finance Of America Companies in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Finance Of America Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Shares of NYSE FOA opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.57. Finance Of America Companies has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Finance Of America Companies will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOA. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $590,081,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,311,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,156,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Finally, Arrow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,816,000.

Finance Of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Finance Of America Companies (FOA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Finance Of America Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finance Of America Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.