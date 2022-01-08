Financial Comparison: Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) versus LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and LyondellBasell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -1,236.82% -130.26% -98.31% LyondellBasell Industries 13.92% 57.51% 15.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cyclo Therapeutics and LyondellBasell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 LyondellBasell Industries 0 8 9 0 2.53

Cyclo Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.83%. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus price target of $106.73, suggesting a potential upside of 9.35%. Given Cyclo Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cyclo Therapeutics is more favorable than LyondellBasell Industries.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and LyondellBasell Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $900,000.00 30.70 -$8.94 million N/A N/A LyondellBasell Industries $27.75 billion 1.17 $1.42 billion $17.11 5.70

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The company was founded by Charles E. Rick Strattan on August 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Gainesville, FL.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. The Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene. The Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International segment also offers olefins and polyolefins. The Intermediates and Derivatives segment includes propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals. The Advanced Polymer Solutions segment produces and markets compounding and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, colors and powders, engineered composites, and advanced polymers. The Refining segment refines heavy, high-sulfur crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources. The Technology segment develops chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. The company was founded in December 2007 and is he

