Financial Comparison: Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) vs. SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI)

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) and SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Summit Wireless Technologies has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SPI Energy has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of SPI Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Summit Wireless Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Summit Wireless Technologies and SPI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Wireless Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 SPI Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summit Wireless Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 349.22%. SPI Energy has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 252.94%. Given Summit Wireless Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Summit Wireless Technologies is more favorable than SPI Energy.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and SPI Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Wireless Technologies $2.40 million 8.43 -$12.70 million ($1.22) -1.05 SPI Energy $138.63 million 0.59 -$6.51 million N/A N/A

SPI Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Wireless Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Wireless Technologies and SPI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Wireless Technologies -222.05% -103.52% -77.62% SPI Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SPI Energy beats Summit Wireless Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About SPI Energy

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. engages in the provision of photovoltaic (PV) solutions for commercial, residential, government and utility customers and investors. It also focuses on the downstream PV market including the development, financing, installation, operation and sale of utility-scale and residential solar power projects in China, Japan, Europe and North America. The company was founded on January 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

