Financial Contrast: Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) & Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS)

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) and Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cano Health and Airsculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cano Health N/A -11.89% -4.03% Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cano Health and Airsculpt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cano Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cano Health presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 121.35%. Airsculpt Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 47.48%. Given Cano Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cano Health is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cano Health and Airsculpt Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cano Health N/A N/A -$28.88 million N/A N/A Airsculpt Technologies $62.77 million 12.47 $7.58 million N/A N/A

Airsculpt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Cano Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Cano Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Airsculpt Technologies beats Cano Health on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management. Cano Health, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

