Financial Review: Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) vs. Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) and Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Universal Display alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Universal Display and Snap One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Display 2 0 7 0 2.56 Snap One 0 2 9 0 2.82

Universal Display presently has a consensus target price of $237.57, suggesting a potential upside of 49.56%. Snap One has a consensus target price of $23.60, suggesting a potential upside of 36.89%. Given Universal Display’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Universal Display is more favorable than Snap One.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.3% of Universal Display shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Universal Display shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Display and Snap One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Display $428.87 million 17.46 $133.37 million $4.03 39.42 Snap One $814.11 million 1.61 -$24.88 million N/A N/A

Universal Display has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Snap One.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Display and Snap One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Display 35.03% 19.75% 14.35% Snap One N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Universal Display beats Snap One on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products. The company was founded by Sherwin I. Seligsohn in 1994 and is headquartered in Ewing, NJ.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.