Financial Survey: Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Maiden and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maiden 20.98% -11.53% -0.83% Trean Insurance Group 12.08% 7.51% 2.24%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Maiden and Trean Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maiden 0 0 0 0 N/A Trean Insurance Group 0 1 2 0 2.67

Maiden presently has a consensus target price of $0.00, suggesting a potential downside of 100.00%. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.86%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Maiden.

Volatility and Risk

Maiden has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trean Insurance Group has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Maiden and Trean Insurance Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maiden $184.12 million 1.40 $41.76 million $1.73 1.72 Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 2.11 $90.77 million $0.46 18.13

Trean Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Maiden. Maiden is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.6% of Maiden shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Maiden shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Maiden on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business. The AmTrust Reinsurance segment includes business ceded by AmTrust to maiden Bermuda. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

